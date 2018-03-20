From the editor: Services to Ash Fork and Seligman to be discontinued

Williams-Grand Canyon News would like to thank all of you for the years of buying and reading of the Williams-Grand Canyon News. Unfortunately we are unable to continue servicing the newspaper racks in Ash Fork and Seligman and will be discontinuing service. Our last publication to be inserted into the newspaper racks at these locations will be March 21.

If you would like to receive the newspaper, we do have mail subscriptions available. You can find our rates listed below or can call (928) 635-4426 ext. 3603.