Community calendar: week of March 21

Williams Yacht Club Luau March 24

The Williams Yacht Club is hosting a luau March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in downtown Williams. There will be a $5 door charge, no-host bar, pu-pu's (appetizers, music and fun. Live music will be provided by Pure Prophets.

Folklorico dancers perform March 31

The Williams Folklorico dancers Arcoiris will perform March 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Traditional Folklorico dances from Jalisco, Vera Cruz and Norte will be performed. Everyone is invited to come out and show their support for the work and commitment of the dancers this season. More information is available from Armando or Elva at (928) 380-4637.

Community Bingo March 22

The Williams VFW and St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church will host Bingo on March 22 at St. John's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Food and drinks will be available for sale with a $5 dinner special. Please bring your friends and come have a fun filled evening.

March for Meals breakfast March 24

The March for Meals southwest breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Williams senior nutrition program and to support the senior hunger and isolation, takes place March 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Williams Senior Center 850 West Grant Avenue in Williams. The menu will include breakfast burritos (Green, Chorizo, Denver and Veggie), southwest potatoes, Refried beans and salsa and desserts. Donations will make a difference in the lives of seniors in the Williams’ community. More information is available from Dolores Paredes at (928) 679-7485.

Rabies vaccination clinic

WAAG's Rabies Vaccination Clinic takes place April 7 from 12-3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Shots will be available for cats and dogs at $10 and includes a certificate and tag. More information is available at (928) 635-2595.

Spring Book Fair March 21 and 22

The Spring Book Fair takes place for Williams Elementary-Middle School students takes place March 21 and 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School library.

Keyhole Sink hikes every Saturday in March

Part of Kaibab Forest's Archaeology Month program, every Saturday is a guided hike to Keyhole Sink. The groups meets at Oak Hill Snowplay parking lot at 2 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt March 31

The city of Williams' annual Easter Egg Hunt takes place March 31 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Cureton Park in Williams. The event will be moved to the Williams’ Rec Center in case of inclement weather. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and refreshments will be available. There will be four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12 year olds. The event is free and open to the public.

Little League registration open

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. T-ball, Minors and Juniors closes April 1. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Young Life Steak Auction set for March 25

Williams Young Life is hosting their annual Steak Auction March 25 at Lost Canyon. The silent auction begins at 4 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m and the live auction is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for an adult, $5 for a child. Tickets are available at Grand Canyon Café, Brewed Awakenings, and from local Young Life or Wyldlife students.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball March 7 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym March 22 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.