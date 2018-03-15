Winter weather coming to Williams Saturday

Winter weather returns to Williams today, snow showers are expected down to 5,500 feet today, with accumulation of less than an inch the Williams area. The high will be in the low 40s.

Sun returns on Friday, but snow showers return Saturday and Sunday. Snow total predicted to be 3-5 inches in Williams, 2-4 inches in Flagstaff. The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is expected to get 6-10 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service forecast for Williams:

Today

Snow showers. Steady temperature around 32. West southwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.