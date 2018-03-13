Williams Young Life steak dinner and auction returning to Lost Canyon

Williams Young Life is selling tickets and accepting donations for the 13th annual Steak Dinner and Auction to be held at Lost Canyon March 25.

The group is hosting a silent and live auction to raise money for local youth to attend Young Life camp this summer. Adult tickets are $10, children ages 3-9 are $5 and children under three are free. Guests may also choose to purchase a table for eight for $65.

“We think that it is the best week because they are able to unplug from the regular demands of life,” said Young Life leader Christina Thibault. “They can be with their friends and leaders, have fun,and hopefully experience the love of Christ.”

Thibault said the summer camp is $300 for high school students who will be going to Lost Canyon, and $525 for middle school students who will be going to Oakbridge in California.

Any Young Life youth who help at the Steak Dinner will receive $50-100 off their camp costs.

Entry tickets cover dinner and the opportunity to participate in the silent and live auctions. The silent auction begins at 4 p.m. and dinner is served at 5 p.m. The live auction begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at Grand Canyon Café, Brewed Awakenings or from any Young Life or Wyldlife student.

The group is also seeking donations for auction items. All proceeds from the event will go directly to support Young Life’s work with local youth in Williams. Young Life is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.

Young Life club for high school students meets every Monday at 7:27 p.m. at various locations in town.

Wyldlife club is for middle school students and meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop, with the Campaigners, a more in-depth session, meeting alternating Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at 225 W. Hancock in Williams.

“All of the activities that high school Young Life does are pretty much the same as what Wyldlife does,” Thibault said. “We separate the ages so that us leaders can cater to their age.”

The mission of Young Life is to introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith. They accomplish this mission by praying for young people, building relationships and sharing their lives and Jesus with teens. The group is organized by volunteers and is supported by donations.

Williams Young Life aims to create an engaging atmosphere of acceptance and love where kids can be heard, noticed and free to have a home away from home.

More information is available from Thibault at (720) 938-3689 or at christinaathibault@gmail.com.

Lost Canyon is located at 1450 S. Perkinsville Road in Williams.