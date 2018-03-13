Williams Elementary students perform with Flagstaff Symphony

Williams Elementary-Middle School students watched the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra perform March 8 at Northern Arizona University. The students were invited to perform recorder music for the audience, and the WEMS fifth grade choir was chosen to perform on stage and sing while the orchestra played. The WEMS students were one of two schools selected to play on stage with the orchestra.
