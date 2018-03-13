Ready to dust off those running shoes?

Although Arizona is still experiencing some chilly weather with a few scattered snowy days, Verde Valley and Flagstaff are gearing up for several spring racing events.

Sedona's St. Patrick’s Day 5K run March 17

Sedona’s 48th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is coming soon and sign-ups have begun for a new addition to the celebration: a 5K street fun run.

Both events will be held Saturday, March 17.

The fun run, suitable for all ages, begins at 8 a.m. at Posse Grounds Park, located at 525 Posse Ground Road, Sedona.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in Uptown Sedona at Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Rd., and will travel its traditional route, south on Jordan Road, ending at Mesquite Avenue. Welcome to join, as always, are musicians, civic organizations, decorative floats and vehicles and community businesses.

“We hope public participation will be great again this year,” said Rachel Murdoch, parks and recreation manager. “I think the addition of the run will help extend the fun for families especially.”

Fun run registration is $35.

For details, including spectator maps and parade entry, sponsorship and fun run registration forms, visit sedonaaz.gov/stpatrick.

More information is vilable from the Sedona Parks and Recreation office at 928-282-7098 or email rmurdoch@sedonaaz.gov.



Loven Family Run at Blazin’ M Ranch March 24

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Loven Family Run & Walk will again take place at Cottonwood’s Blazin’ M Ranch March 24.

The event benefits Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is designed for all ages and fitness levels. The 2K run/walk; 5K run/walk and 10K run takes participants on a looped course beginning at the historic Blazin’ M Ranch and through scenic Dead Horse Ranch State Park. Following the race, participants are treated to a good old-fashioned country breakfast.



WHEN: Saturday, March 24, 8 a.m. start

WHERE: Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road, Cottonwood.

Registration is open through March 21. Visit chronotrack.com or the Arizona edition of Running in the USA website.

Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon April 21

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon returns to Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park April 21. The event features 2-mile, 10K, half marathon and full marathon races. Both the marathon and half-marathon courses are USATF Certified, making the marathon a Boston qualifier. All four courses begin and end at the Riverfront Park ramadas, 1284 E River Front Road, Cottonwood. This event will be chip-timed by StartLine Racing.

With Brian Mickelsen’s tragic death in 2007, the City of Cottonwood decided the best way to honor their beloved city manager was to extend the Verde/Mingus Blowout to include a half marathon and to put Brian’s name on the event. The inaugural event was a great success with over 400 runners and a tremendous tribute to Brian and all that he did for Cottonwood in his 23 years of service to the City.

To register visit the Arizona edition of Running in the USA or bmmcw.org/register.html.

NAU Dental Hygiene Totally 80s 5k run/walk April 21

The NAU Department of Dental Hygiene students provide preventative dental care to under-served populations during local, national, and international externships. Money from the race goes to this cause. Dress in wild 80’s gear and enjoy a flat, fast mixed trail (double track and sidewalk) course that winds through Foxglenn Park in Flagstaff. All of the proceeds go toward student expenses on these needed trips.



The event includes tag timing and DJ entertainment. Prizes are given to the top three finishers. Register online by April 8th to guarantee t-shirt availability. Same day sign-up and packet pick-up begins at 8:00 am on race day. No refunds or bib transfers allowed.

Killip Kindness Run 2K and 5K April 21

Killip Elementary and Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona are hosting a 2K and 5K event April 21 at the Coconino High School track. The Killip Kindness Run is open to the public and welcomes anyone who wants to come celebrate. The registration cost is either a canned food or toiletry item donation, or $5. Pre-registration is online at www.raceplanner/register/index/KKR18.