Lending a hand: Williams groups announce scholarships for students

With graduation two months away, Williams High School seniors were given an opportunity to meet with area businesses, organizations and families to learn about scholarship opportunities in the community March 20.

With several thousands of dollars in scholarships available, graduates were able to meet representatives from groups such as the Rotary Club, Masonic Lodge and Williams Education Association as well as individual supporters to learn about opportunities available to them.

Applications for the scholarships were available that day, but anyone who was not in attendance can still pick up applications at the Williams High School counselor’s office. Applications for all scholarships are due by 11 a.m. April 19.

Students who attended the fair were greeted by numerous representatives in the lobby of the high school.

The Williams Child Abuse Prevention group is offering a scholarship for seniors to assist students continuing their education beyond high school. Those interested should submit a letter or reference from a teacher, principal, business or community representative supporting their actions in helping prevent child abuse. The application needs to include a minimum 1,000 word essay on how the community can help prevent child abuse.

The Employees’ Association of Kaibab National Forest Supervisor’s Office is announcing a $500 scholarship for a graduating Williams area senior. The objective for the scholarship is to support the community of Williams, encourage learning beyond high school and encourage participation in public land management. Students must complete an application and attach a paragraph describing their commitment to the environment or how public lands have influenced them.

Amanda’s Beauty Box is offering a $1,500 scholarship for a Williams High School graduate. The scholarship is for students interested in a trade or vocational school that is job-specific. Students must complete an application and submit two letters of recommendation from a school official and member of the community that address the personal character and moral reputation of the applicant.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Matthew James Broehm Post 12128 is offering a $250 scholarship to a senior at Williams or Ash Fork High School. Applicants must be planning to attend college or enroll in the military.

The Williams Grand Canyon Masonic Lodge is offering a $500 Bruce C. Megginson Memorial Education Assistance scholarship for a Williams High School graduate. The scholarship is to help students continue their education past high school by attending a trade school or equivalent program. Students must display financial need through the application process and desire to make the local community a better place.

According to Williams High School counselor James Powers, other local and regional scholarship are also available including the Dorothy Willett Memorial Scholarship, the Chance Grantham Memorial Scholarship, the Williams Education Association Scholarship, the Williams High School Student Council Scholarship among others.

More information is available from Powers at (928) 635-4474.