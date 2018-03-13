Kadampa Retreat Center to break ground on new temple March 22

The general public is invited to join the International Kadampa Retreat Center (IKRC) Grand Canyon in Williams March 22 at 10 a.m. as they break ground for the construction of a new Kadampa Temple for World Peace.

The temple will be adorned with symbols of world peace and contain an eight-foot Buddha statue among other beautiful statues and artwork, all gilded and painted by international Kadampa artists. The temple invites residents and visitors to enjoy a peaceful atmosphere away from the distractions of everyday life, surrounded by an environment of incredible natural beauty.

The temple will seat nearly 1,000 people and host many programs throughout the year to appeal to a range of guests. Whether looking for a day visit, an introduction to Buddhist meditation or an in-depth course or retreat, all guests will find an enjoyable and meaningful experience.

The IKRC Grand Canyon is part of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT), a global organization founded by the internationally renowned Buddhist Master and author, Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche, who pioneered the introduction of modern Buddhism into contemporary society.



The project team includes JWA Architects and BEC Construction, both located in Flagstaff. The temple is scheduled to open in September 2019, it will be the fifth Kadampa World Peace Temple organized by the New Kadampa Tradition.

