Flagstaff Police Department seeks help to identify ATM skimmers

On Feb. 8 an ATM skimmer was removed from an ATM in Flagstaff. The skimmer was applied to the credit card slot on the ATM a few days prior to removal.

The suspects installed a camera in the light of the ATM. The camera was pointed at the key pad which allowed the suspects to get the pin numbers from the credit cards. The suspects used the information to withdraw money from banks in Scottsdale and possibly other locations.

Suspects are described as two white males. These suspects are thought to be involved in placing skimmers on multiple ATMs throughout the valley, going back at least to November 2017.

The Flagstaff Police Department is requesting any information regarding similar ATM skimmers/fraudulent schemes in your jurisdiction with similar suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adrian Barreras at 928) 679-4055 with related cases.