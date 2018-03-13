Community calendar: week of March 14

Corned beef dinner March 17

The Community United Methodist Church Williams is hosting its annual corned beef dinner. The church invites everyone to help them celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a corned beef and cabbage dinner. The dinner takes place March 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meal features corned beef and cabbage with potatoes, carrots and Irish soda bread. There will be a wide selection of desserts. Community United Methodist Church is located at 127 W. Sherman Avenue in Williams.

March for Meals breakfast March 24

The March for Meals southwest breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Williams senior nutrition program and to support the senior hunger and isolation, takes place March 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Williams Senior Center 850 West Grant Avenue in Williams. The menu will include breakfast burritos (Green, Chorizo, Denver and Veggie), southwest potatoes, refried beans and salsa and desserts. Donations will make a difference in the lives of seniors in the Williams’ community. More information is available from Dolores Paredes at (928) 679-7485.

Rabies vaccination clinic

WAAG's Rabies Vaccination Clinic takes place April 7 from 12-3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Shots will be available for cats and dogs at $10 and includes a certificate and tag. More information is available at (928) 635-2595.

Coconino County's one-room school houses history lecture Mar. 14

Kaibab National Forest is celebrating Archaeology Month with history and archaeology talks. Joseph Jordand Neil Weintraub will speak on Coconino County's one room school houses March 14 at 6 p.m. at City Hall council chambers. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-5600.

Keyhole Sink hikes every Saturday in March

Part of Kaibab Forest's Archaeology Month program, every Saturday is a guided hike to Keyhole Sink. The groups meets at Oak Hill Snowplay parking lot at 2 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt March 31

The city of Williams' annual Easter Egg Hunt takes place March 31 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Cureton Park in Williams. The event will be moved to the Williams’ Rec Center in case of inclement weather. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and refreshments will be available. There will be four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12 years old. The event is free and open to the public.

Food Pantry pickup day is Saturday

The Williams Food Pantry is now open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pantry will no longer be open on Fridays. More information is available from the pantry at (928) 255-9277.

WEMS Book Fair March 21-22

Williams Elementary-Middle School is hosting their annual book fair from 3 - 6 p.m. March 21-22. Parents and students are invited to purchase books with proceeds going to the WEMS Library.

Little League registration open

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. T-ball, Minors and Juniors closes April 1. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Young Life Steak Auction set for March 25

Williams Young Life is hosting their annual Steak Auction March 25 at Lost Canyon. The silent auction begins at 4 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m and the live auction is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for an adult, $5 for a child. Tickets are available at Grand Canyon Café, Brewed Awakenings, and from local Young Life or Wyldlife students.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting Folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball March 7 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym March 22 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.