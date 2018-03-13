Camp Verde marshal fired for ‘intimidation and fear amongst her subordinates’ report says

After a four-month investigation by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin has terminated Marshal Nancy Gardner effective March 12.

Through the investigation, Arizona DPS determined that Gardner “created and pursued a personal policy of intimidation and fear amongst her subordinates in an attempt to maintain her position,” Martin stated in a March 7 press release. “Her actions in some areas are unacceptable and warrant action to ensure proper professional culture at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office (CVMO).”

According to the investigative narrative of the professional standards complaint dated March 2, DPS summarized that Martin first discussed with Camp Verde Marshal’s Office employees their concerns with Gardner.

The statement said Martin met with five CVMO employees in the summer of 2017 about the situation. Martin apologized to the employees and felt responsible for the issues that had been going on at CVMO, in some cases for years. He also said he felt bad the employees did not feel they could come forward with their concerns.

The Town of Camp Verde’s personnel policy affords Gardner the opportunity to file an appeal to a hearing officer.