Camp Civitan awarded $80,000 grant for multi-use sports court

Thunderbirds Charities has awarded Civitan Foundation, Inc. $80,000 to renovate the sports and recreation field at Camp Civitan in Williams, Arizona. The Thunderbirds Charities originally built the multi-plex field with a grant in 2004.

In 1968, the vision to create a summer experience of adventure for individuals who are often forgotten or shielded from the same adventures many families take for granted was started. Today, the 15-acre wheelchair accessible Camp Civitan is one of the largest year-round camps of its kind in the nation and spawned additional programs and services for the developmentally disabled.

“Thanks to this generous grant from the Thunderbirds, nearly 1,000 children and adults with special needs have a safe and accessible state-of-the-art multi-plex field for games, activities and peer socialization,” said Dawn Trapp, CEO of Civitan Foundation, Inc.

Thunderbirds Charities is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. The organization's giving is directed toward organizations based or with a significant presence in Arizona to help improve the quality of life in our communities. In 2004, Thunderbirds Charities supported and built the original multi-plex sports and recreation complex at the camp, this dedicated field has provided not only great fun, but recreation, competition, and physical activity to over 13,000 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We use the field year-round for camp events and activities,” said Camp Director Rob Adams. “The field, along with our miniature golf course, hiking trails and outdoor stage, allows us to provide outdoor programming that builds relationships and team-building.”

Programs offer camp participants a variety of enriching and fun experiences that promote positive self-esteem and expression, teamwork, socialization and healthy activities. They include adaptive educational and physical activities, community field trips, arts and crafts, nutrition classes, gross and fine motor skill training, and peer socialization.

The Civitan Foundation, a non-profit 501 c (3) headquartered in Phoenix, grew from the experiences of Camp Civitan and is now a leading voice in Arizona in providing unmatched, innovative services to individuals with special needs. Serving nearly 1,200 children and adults with disabilities throughout Arizona, Civitan expanded programming to encompass educational and vocational activities. This expansion was designed to meet the direct needs of families and their loved ones.

In addition to Camp Civitan, the Foundation now includes other locations and services to provide job and life-skill training for members to grow independently, socialize with peers and practice self-sufficiency.