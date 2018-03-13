Arizona Interscholatic Association announces 1A Conference awards

Several Williams High School basketball players were recognized this month by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) for their performance in the 2017-2018 season.

The AIA selected 1st and 2nd teams for each conference and region in the state.

Viking Payce Mortensen was singled out for his performance in 2018 by being selected to the 1A All-Conference 1st team, and was picked as the 1A Central Region Offensive Player of the Year

Zack Perkins was listed as honorable mention for the 1A All-Conference teams, and was selected to the All-Region 1st team.

Juaquin Gutierrez and William McMenamin were selected to the All-Region 2nd team.

Vikings head coach Troy Mortensen was selected as the Region Coach of the Year.

Stephen Gary, Daniel Lopez and Diego Pedraza made the honorable mention list for the All-Region teams.

Ash Fork Spartan Cesar Acosta was selected to the All-Region 1st team and Spartan Jordan Ramirez made the All-Region 2nd team.

Spartans Ashton Johnson, Jesus Pedraza and Damian Quijada were selected as honorable mentions for the All-Region teams.

Lady Viking Maegen Ford was selected as honorable mention for the All-Conference teams.

Ford was also selected to the All-Region 1st team and Amaryssa Orozco was selected to the All-Region 2nd team. Veronica Hernandez and Paige Kmetz were chosen as honorable mention for the All-Region teams.

Ash Fork Spartans Celeste Ayala, Karen Canela and Andrea Tellez were also selected as honorable mentions for the All-Region teams.

This season, Payce Mortensen led the 1A Conference with 3-point scoring with 69 points. He was fourth in the Conference and second in the Region for free throws with 114. He was fifth in the Conference for and led the 1A Central Region with 18.1 points per game this season.

Defensively, Mortensen was fifth in the 1A Conference for steals with 3.3 per game.

McMenamin was fifth in the Conference and second in the Region for blocks with 2.4 per game. In the Region he was third for double doubles with six.

Ford was seventh in the 1A Conference and fourth in the 1A Central region for 3-point shots with a total of 22 this season. She was third in the 1A Central region for free throws with 45, and fifth in the region for scoring, averaging 9.8 per game.