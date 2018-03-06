Williams 911: week of March 7

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Wells Fargo;
• Officers took report of assault/domestic violence, turned over to detective;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Ninth Street;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to fight at local bar, no fight when officers arrived;
• Officers took report of fraud at local gas station;
• Officers responded to truck doing doughnuts in mud at rodeo grounds, gone upon arrival;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Cataract Lake Road;
• Officers assisted DPS with locating DUI driver on I-40, turned over to DPS;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Oak, handled on scene;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;
• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues;
• Officers took report of theft from local hotel;
• Officers responded to run away with suicidal tendencies, after a search by parents and officers juvenile found safe;
• Officers responded to theft on Route 66, occurred in Mohave County;
• Officers responded to neighbor issue on Fifth Street, handled on scene;
• Officers responded to trespasser on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed from property;
• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers responded to civil issue at local restaurant, unhappy customer;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to fight at city parking lot, intoxicated subjects loud no fight;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Boyd;
• Officers took report of gas drive off on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted out of state agency with missing person;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Route 66;
• Officers responded to shoplift at Safeway, no prosecution desired on juvenile suspect;
• Officers took in found property on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted game and fish on Hancock Avenue;
• Officers issued six citations and gave out 27 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
