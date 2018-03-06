Community calendar: week of March 7

Route 66 history lecture Mar. 7

Kaibab National Forest is celebrating Archaeology Month with history and archaeology talks. Olivia Charest is presenting the first talk on Historic Route 66 March 7 at 6 p.m. at City Hall council chambers. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-5600.

Keyhole Sink hikes every Saturday in March

Part of Kaibab Forest's Archaeology Month program, every Saturday is a guided hike to Keyhole Sink. The groups meets at Oak Hill Snowplay parking lot at 2 p.m.

Youth Art Month celebration Mar. 10

Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting a reception for Youth Art Month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 10 at The Gallery in Williams. Family, friends and students can enjoy refreshments and view the artwork.

Food Pantry pickup day is Saturday

The Williams Food Pantry is now open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pantry will no longer be open on Fridays. More information is available from the pantry at (928) 255-9277.

Little League registration open

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. T-ball, Minors and Juniors closes April 1. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Young Life Steak Auction set for March 25

Williams Young Life is hosting their annual Steak Auction March 25 at Lost Canyon. The silent auction begins at 4 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m and the live auction is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for an adult, $5 for a child. Tickets are available at Grand Canyon Café, Brewed Awakenings, and from local Young Life or Wyldlife students.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting Folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball March 7 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym March 22 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. through Sat.

Kiwanis arts and craft fair

Kiwanis Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Crafts Fair takes place May 18-20 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. The club is asking for vendors for who would like to participate. The fair is a fundraising effort by the Kiwanis club to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from the Kiwanis Club of Williams at (928) 635-9028.

Free tax assistance through April

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax assistance to Williams residents.

The next session is March 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the last session is April 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those in need of assistance need to bring a social security card for everyone. They also need to bring direct deposit (bank) information, picture identification, social security and proof of income forms.

