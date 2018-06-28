Williams falls to Prescott, Chino Valley at 11-12 Allstar Tournament

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Host Williams finished its Little League season following an 8-0 loss to Prescott last night, June 27. The Williams 11-12 Allstar team initially faced Chino Valley June 26 where they lost 10-8, forcing them to face Prescott in the loser's bracket.
The tournament began June 25 with Prescott Valley besting Prescott 11-1, and Chino Valley topping Wickenburg 20-1. On June 26, Verde Valley beat Prescott Valley 6-5, sending them to the loser's bracket. Prescott Valley topped Wickenburg to advance. Verde Valley faces Chino Valley tonight at 8 p.m. Prescott faces Prescott Valley again tonight at 6 p.m.
Williams and Wickenburg are now both out of the double elimination tournament.
