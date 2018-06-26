Williams Rotary installs new officers, kicks off quarterly guest speaker events

On June 15, Williams Rotary announced its new officers. Kris Williams was installed as secretary, Allen Duncan as president and vice president and Patricia Helgeson as treasurer.

During the meeting, Rotary recognized and thanked Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan, CEO of United Way of Arizona Steve Peru and Williams’ residents John Granham, Kristi Walker and Greg Cole for their contributions to help raise funds for Kindercamp at Williams Elementary School. Williams Rotary will be hosting a quarterly event called the Williams Rotary Supper Club which will feature dinner and a guest speaker. The event is open to the public. Williams Justice Court Judge Rob Krombeen was the first speaker at the June 15 meeting. He gave a presentation on verbal defense and influence. The next event will be in mid-September. More information is available from Rotarian Helgeson at (928) 699-8954.