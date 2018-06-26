Williams Junior Little League finishes summer season

Williams B team includes: Coach Dan Siegfried, Matt Thompson, Danny Siegfried, Preston Ford, Gavyn Fairlie, Oryn Orozco, Joseph Siegfried, Jacob Elliot, Maegan Ford, Jason Olson, Nick Gutierrez, and Coach Rusty Ford. Not pictured: Gabe Lowe, Brighton Cox and Mario Salazar. Wendy Howell/WGCN
Williams A team includes: Coach Galen Howell, Jesse Hernandez, Cody Jensen, Levi Burlington, Doug Spratt, Angel Serrato, Ethan Michelena, Jesse Howell, Tuna Gonzalez, Jacob Giles and Coach Kevin McElwee. Not pictured: Tyler Jensen and Jonathan McMahon. Wendy Howell/WGCN
Photo by Wendy Howell
Jesse Hernandez begins his windup.
Williams Junior Little League teams finish out the summer season this week.
