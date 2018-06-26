Williams 911: week of June 27

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Life Line on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line at Amtrack station;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers conducted a civil stand-by on Newton Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to animal cruelty on Grand Canyon Boulevard. Nothing was found;

• Officers responded to a verbal disturbance on Sheridan Avenue. Parties were separated;

• Officers took report of a hit and run private property accident at Love’s;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard. Transient was removed;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Newton Street. A woman was arrested for violating a court order;

• Officers responded to pit bulls loose on Morse Avenue;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident between a deer and a vehicle on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Life Line on 9th Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line at KOA;

• Officers responded to a verbal disturbance on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to a lost dog at Cataract Lake;

• Officers took report of neighbor dispute on 5th Street;

• Officers investigated hit and run accident at McDonald’s. Suspect was identified;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to men with knives on 10th Street; Men had just bought them at swap meet and were looking at them;

• Officers responded to 7th Street for a driver under the influence that left parking lot. Driver was not found;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Stockmens Road;

• Officers responded to loud music on Cedar Street;

• Officers responded to trespassers on BNSF property;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Taber. Owner was contacted;

• Officers took phone threats report at KOA;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Brookline Loop;

• Officers conducted a welfare check at local RV park;

• Officers responded to a man drinking beer while filling with water at Bearizona;

• Officers responded to juveniles entering the forest on Sheridan Avenue. Subjects were not found;

• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to an electrical box that caught on fire on 4th Street;

• Officers took harassment on Route 66;

• Officers responded to trespassers on Stockmens Road;

• Officers conducted welfare check on 1st Street;

• Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Stockmens Road. Dispute was verbal only and parties were separated;

• Officers took report of back door damaged on residence on Locust Street;

• Officers took threats report on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Sherman Avenue. Dispute was verbal only and parties were separated;

• Officers conducted a civil stand-by on Grant Avenue;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Fire Dept. and Forest Service with fire on Perkinsville Road;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Rodeo Road and determined no crime occurred;

• Officers responded to panhandlers on 2nd Street. Subjects were removed;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on BNSF property;

• Officers arrested a man for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop. 45 grams of marijuana was found in car;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took a criminal damage to vehicle report at a local hotel;

• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to a fire alarm at a local church;

• Officers conducted a public assist on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on 2nd Street and Route 66 and determined an intoxicated subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to domestic dispute on 6th Street. A man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to illegal campfire at Kaibab Lake. No campfire was found;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person on 7th Street;

• Officers and ACO took report of dogs attacking a cat on Morse Avenue;

• Officers took a criminal damage report on Cedar Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took a private property accident at a local hotel;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Cedar Street;

• Officers took a report of found property on 7th Street;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at a local RV park;

• Officers assisted Life Line at Lost Canyon;

• Officers responded to disturbance on 2nd Street and Route 66. An intoxicated man was causing issues in a business and was removed by officers;

• Officers responded to intoxicated man at Subway causing problems and refusing to leave. Subject was removed from store by officers;

• Officers conducted welfare check on 1st Street;

• Officers took report of found property at Safeway;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to a domestic dispute on 3rd Street and Route 66. Intoxicated subjects were arguing and were separated.

Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 42 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.