Williams 911: week of June 27

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers assisted Life Line on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line at Amtrack station;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers conducted a civil stand-by on Newton Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers responded to animal cruelty on Grand Canyon Boulevard. Nothing was found;
• Officers responded to a verbal disturbance on Sheridan Avenue. Parties were separated;
• Officers took report of a hit and run private property accident at Love’s;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard. Transient was removed;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Newton Street. A woman was arrested for violating a court order;
• Officers responded to pit bulls loose on Morse Avenue;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident between a deer and a vehicle on Rodeo Road;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 9th Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line at KOA;
• Officers responded to a verbal disturbance on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to a lost dog at Cataract Lake;
• Officers took report of neighbor dispute on 5th Street;
• Officers investigated hit and run accident at McDonald’s. Suspect was identified;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to men with knives on 10th Street; Men had just bought them at swap meet and were looking at them;
• Officers responded to 7th Street for a driver under the influence that left parking lot. Driver was not found;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Stockmens Road;
• Officers responded to loud music on Cedar Street;
• Officers responded to trespassers on BNSF property;
• Officers responded to barking dogs on Taber. Owner was contacted;
• Officers took phone threats report at KOA;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Brookline Loop;
• Officers conducted a welfare check at local RV park;
• Officers responded to a man drinking beer while filling with water at Bearizona;
• Officers responded to juveniles entering the forest on Sheridan Avenue. Subjects were not found;
• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to an electrical box that caught on fire on 4th Street;
• Officers took harassment on Route 66;
• Officers responded to trespassers on Stockmens Road;
• Officers conducted welfare check on 1st Street;
• Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Stockmens Road. Dispute was verbal only and parties were separated;
• Officers took report of back door damaged on residence on Locust Street;
• Officers took threats report on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Sherman Avenue. Dispute was verbal only and parties were separated;
• Officers conducted a civil stand-by on Grant Avenue;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Fire Dept. and Forest Service with fire on Perkinsville Road;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on Rodeo Road and determined no crime occurred;
• Officers responded to panhandlers on 2nd Street. Subjects were removed;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person at a local hotel;
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on BNSF property;
• Officers arrested a man for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop. 45 grams of marijuana was found in car;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took a criminal damage to vehicle report at a local hotel;
• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to a fire alarm at a local church;
• Officers conducted a public assist on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on 2nd Street and Route 66 and determined an intoxicated subject trespassed;
• Officers responded to domestic dispute on 6th Street. A man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct;
• Officers responded to illegal campfire at Kaibab Lake. No campfire was found;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person on 7th Street;
• Officers and ACO took report of dogs attacking a cat on Morse Avenue;
• Officers took a criminal damage report on Cedar Street;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took a private property accident at a local hotel;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Cedar Street;
• Officers took a report of found property on 7th Street;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at a local RV park;
• Officers assisted Life Line at Lost Canyon;
• Officers responded to disturbance on 2nd Street and Route 66. An intoxicated man was causing issues in a business and was removed by officers;
• Officers responded to intoxicated man at Subway causing problems and refusing to leave. Subject was removed from store by officers;
• Officers conducted welfare check on 1st Street;
• Officers took report of found property at Safeway;
• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers responded to a domestic dispute on 3rd Street and Route 66. Intoxicated subjects were arguing and were separated.
Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 42 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.