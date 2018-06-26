Where to give? Several donation drop-offs available in Williams

Have some items you no longer need? There are several options for people to donate pre-owned items in Williams.
Camp Civitan
Civitan on Route 66 is a boutique with a thrift store section that accepts all types of donations in good condition. They take clothing, books, toys and household items. They are unable to accept larger items such as furniture and appliances. Items can be brought to the store. They are located at 129 E. Route 66 in Williams and are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-1144.
Williams Senior Center
The Williams Senior Center has a thrift store for the Williams community. They accept all types of smaller household items including clothing, tools, books and appliances. They are located at 850 W Grant Ave. They can be reached at (928) 679-7480.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Drop Box
Old Trails True Value has installed a large drop box for donations in front of the building. Big Brothers Big Sisters will accept any items in good condition that will fit in the box. The organization weighs the items and then a percentage of the sales at their resale stores will be returned to the Williams Big Brothers Big Sisters group. Anyone with larger items such as furniture can call Big Brothers Big Sisters and they will pick-up the item. The drop box is located at Old Trails True Value at 616 N Airport Road. To schedule a pickup, Big Brothers Big Sisters can be reached at (928) 774-0649.
Family Harvest Church Project Moses
The Family Harvest Church in Williams accepts items for children such as clothing, toys, diapers, wipes and other items for mothers and small children. Project Moses is a ministry designed to help people in the community with pregnancy and parenting. The Center is open every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to help mothers in need. They are located at 220 S. 7th Street in Williams.
