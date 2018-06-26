Region in brief: week of June 27

Flagstaff cancels fireworks on the Fourth

FLAGSTAFF — Flagstaff has canceled its annual fireworks display because of extreme fire danger. The city has been under fire restrictions that prohibit the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks since late May. Conditions are expected to stay dry with no rain in sight. Flagstaff will mark the July Fourth holiday with a parade, concert and activities outside a local restaurant.

Young swimmer honored for heroic actions

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood resident Scarlet Bartosh, 8, received an award from Cottonwood Fire Chief Mice Kuykendall for her efforts to help a young child panicking and sinking in the deep end of a swimming pool. Scarlet used the training she learned in the city of Cottonwood swim program. She retrieved the flotation device and positioned the boy so he could stay afloat. Scarlet was honored for her quick actions. Scarlet is also a member of the Cottonwood Clippers Swim Team.

Flying tarp sparks fire in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority responded to a fire at the 4300 block of N. Ranger Road in Prescott Valley at 12:25 p.m. June. 24.

Firefighters believe a foreign object such as a tablecloth or laundrry had become airborn and landed on a power line causing a fire to spread to a shed underneath. APS shut off power and the fire was out by about 1 p.m.

Life Line donates ambulance to Mexico

PRESCOTT —The Caborca Sister City Committee received an unexpected notification earlier this week from Life Line that another ambulance was available for donation to Prescott’s sister city in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico.The ambulance is targeted for delivery to one of Caborca’s rural communities, which is in desperate need of emergency medical care and transportation.

Autopsy reveals NAU student died by suicide

FLAGSTAFF —An autopsy shows 21-year-old Joseph Michael Bock, a Northern Arizona University student, died from suicide. According to toxicology results released June 21 by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, 21-year-old Joseph Michael Bock had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system when he died.