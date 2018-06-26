Game and Fish modifies wildlife trail cam usage

In a 5-0 vote, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission agreed to retain the provision that prohibits use of live-action trail cameras for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife, but removed the provision that prohibits the use of other trail cameras within one-fourth mile (440 yards) of a developed water source.

The provisions were in the amended Article 3, which was submitted to the Commission for consideration during a June 15 public meeting in Payson.

A live-action trail camera is defined as an unmanned device capable of transmitting images, still photographs, video or satellite imagery, wirelessly to a remote device such as, but not limited to, a computer, smartphone or tablet. This does not include a trail camera that records photographic or video data for later use (such as on an SD card), provided the device is not capable of transmitting wirelessly.

The unanimous decision has prompted a Supplemental Rule Making process that will include a 30-day public comment period beginning in July.



The final rule will be presented to the Commission Sept. 21.

More information is available at www.azgfd.gov/rulemaking,

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department