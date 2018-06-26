Developmental youth golf series begins July 20

Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams is offering a program for budding golfers.

Starting July 20, beginning golfers can participate in the Junior Developmental Program series. Golfers age 6-17 will learn about the basics of golf in a fun and exciting way.

The program will cover rules, etiquette, short game and full swing. Golfers can bring their own clubs, or use the junior golf clubs available at the course. The clinic is $50 and will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Elephant Rocks also participates in the PGA Junior Golf program. The Junior League program is designed to better socialize the game of golf for participants 13 and under. The program features a team versus team format in a structured league providing a popular, less stressful scramble format. PGA JLG is way to get the entire family involved with golf, with parents as spectators, team-mothers, and even coaches.

More information on the golf programs is available by contacting Scott Little at Elephant Rocks Golf Course at (928) 635-4935.