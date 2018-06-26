City passes fire restriction ordinance

The city of Williams has made a path for local law enforcement to enforce fire restrictions within the city limits.

Although the city has regularly followed fire restrictions set forth by Kaibab National Forest, the Williams Police Department had no authority to enforce those restrictions on residents.

On June 13, the Williams City Council passed Ordinance 965, which now authorizes the city to incorporate its own fire restrictions and follow-up with enforcement if necessary.

“This just gives us the key,” said Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon. “Right now we have nothing to enforce the fire ban in the city in incorporated areas. This gives us the teeth to enforce what Kaibab National Forest has already put in place.”

Under Arizona Revised Statute 26-307, the city is authorized to make rules for emergency functions and adopt ordinances necessary to carry out these duties and to prescribe fines or imprisonment if there is a violation. The violation cannot exceed the maximum limitations for a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The mayor and city council intend to adopt the restrictions imposed by Kaibab National Forest, but the ordinance allows them to implement other restrictions if necessary.

“If we wanted to impose a stronger ban we can do it now,” Nixon said.

In the ordinance, the police chief, fire chief, mayor and city council recommend the city of Williams prohibit all open burning during times of high and extreme fire danger except for specific fire flow areas.

These areas will be defined on a map, but typically include areas serviced by a fire hydrant in high water flow areas.

“We have Cruisers and other places that have big charcoal grills outside, so are we going to tell these businesses they’ve got to shut down?” said Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon. “I got together with Tim (Pettit) and the fire chief (Chase Pearson) and we checked the water flows, fire breaks, etc. and you will see on the map where we don’t have to put in restrictions.”

With the recent severe fire danger, Kaibab National Forest has imposed closures and Stage 2 restrictions in the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.

Nixon said the city already has restrictions on opening burning, which requires a permit. The new ordinance will address restrictions on smoking, running chainsaws and campfires, among other activities.

“So now if somebody calls in, we can go cite them for being in violation of the ordinance,” Nixon said.

Nixon said the city can bring the ordinance into effect whenever the council or fire chief deems it necessary.

“You can still use propane grills in your yard, you can still use charcoal if it’s in your yard,” Nixon said.