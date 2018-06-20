Williams to host Little League All-Star tournaments (schedules attached)

Williams Little League is hosting several All-Star tournaments over the next two weeks.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: June 20, 2018 10:42 a.m.

    • Williams Little League is hosting the 8-10 and 11-12 All-Star baseball tournaments and the 8-10 All-Star softball tournaments. The 8-10 tournaments are June 18-24 and the 11-12 tournament is June 25-29. Please see attached tournament schedules. All events are at Cureton Park at 601 N. Grand Canyon Boulevard in Williams.

    photo

    Williams Little League

    Tournament bracket for 8-10 year-old All-Star baseball.

    photo

    Williams Little League

    Tournament bracket for 11-12 year-old All-Star baseball.

    photo

    Williams Little League

    Tournament bracket for 8-10 year-old All-Star softball.

