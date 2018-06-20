Williams to host Little League All-Star tournaments (schedules attached)

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams Little League is hosting the 8-10 and 11-12 All-Star baseball tournaments and the 8-10 All-Star softball tournaments. The 8-10 tournaments are June 18-24 and the 11-12 tournament is June 25-29. Please see attached tournament schedules. All events are at Cureton Park at 601 N. Grand Canyon Boulevard in Williams.
