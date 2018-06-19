Williams emergency responders visit WEMS Kindercamp

Kindercamp students tour Lifeline's ambulance June 8. (Submitted photo)

Kindercamp students tour Lifeline's ambulance June 8. (Submitted photo)

  • Originally Published: June 19, 2018 3:08 p.m.

    • Williams Fire Department, Kaibab National Forest, Williams Police Department and Life Line Ambulance were among the emergency responders who visited Williams Elementary-Middle School Kindercamp June 8.

    Photo Gallery

    Williams Kindercamp 2018

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.