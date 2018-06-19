Williams 911: week of June 20

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to a disturbance on 2nd Street and Route 66 in which an intoxicated man was causing issues in a local business. The man was removed by officers;

• Officers responded to an intoxicated man at Subway causing problems and refusing to leave. Man was removed from store by officers;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on 1st Street;

• Officers took a report of found property at Safeway;

• Officers took report of a private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to domestic dispute on 3rd Street and Route 66 in which intoxicated subjects were arguing. Officers separated the subjects;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to fight at a local bar. Subjects were gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to missing 16-year-old on Slagel Street. Subject later came home;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers arrested a woman for driving with a suspended license on Route 66. Woman was cited and released;

• Officers responded to local business for an assault. A woman was arrested for assault, cited and released;

• Officers took a report of theft on 7thStreet. Property was recovered;

• Officers took a report of a baseball hitting a windshield at Cureton Park;

• Officers responded to a missing elderly woman with dementia on Route 66. The woman was later found;

• Officers responded to a transient entering forest on 11thStreet. Subject was warned about entering the forest;

• Officers assisted Life Line on 7th Street;

• Officers responded to Kaibab Lake for illegal campfires. No campfires were found;

• Officers responded to loose horses at the Rodeo grounds. Officers corralled the horses until the owner arrived;

• Officers took a report of lost property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers arrested a man for aggravated assault with weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon on 3rd Street and Route 66;

• Officers took a theft report on Route 66. The item was recovered;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on Grant Street;

• Officers found an open door on Pinecrest Trail. The building was cleared by officers;

• Officers responded to a private property accident at Love’s;

• Officers responded to a trespass on Airport Road;

• Officers responded to a fire on Route 66 across from Kicks. Fire was put out;

• Officers took a theft report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 24 warnings.

