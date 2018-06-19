Vikings softball and baseball earn All-State honors

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) recently announced six Williams High School students were selected to All-Conference teams.

Vikings sophomore softball player Jazyln Romero made the 1A first team as a position player. Senior Carli Grantham and junior Amaryssa Orozco made the 1A second team.

For baseball, senior Zack Perkins made the 1A first team as a position player. Junior Frankie Kramer was selected to the 1A second team as a pitcher and senior Payce Mortensen was selected to the 1A second team as a position player.

Alicia Arriloa was selected as 1A Conference Player of the Year.

Israel Loveall of Bagdad was selected as the 1A Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Grantham was selected as the 1A Central Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Maegan Ford, Rylie Heap, Romero and Orozco were selected to the All-Region first team. Ford was selected as a catcher, Heap, Romero and Orozco were selected as position players.

Romero was also selected to the All-Region second team as a pitcher.

Anna Chaney, Sydnee Mortensen and Aaliyah Alvarado were selected to the All-Region second team as position players.

Perkins was named Region Player of the Year and Johnny Hatcher was named Region Coach of the Year.

Kramer, John Bryant, Mortensen and Perkins were named to the All-Region first team.

Joe Zabala, Michael McNelly, Carsten Brinkworth and Zain Grantham were named to the All-Region second team.

Caesar Santana received honorable mention as a position player.