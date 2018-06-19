T-ball action: Braves and Yankees wrap up summer season

Marcus Yerian watches second base June 4 in Williams. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Marcus Yerian watches second base June 4 in Williams. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: June 19, 2018 4:09 p.m.

    • Williams Braves and Yankees t-ball teams wrapped up the season June 11 at the ballfield at Cureton Park in Williams.

    Photo Gallery

    T Ball 2018

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.