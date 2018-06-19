Out of the past: Williams' World Famous Sultana Bar

The interior of the World Famous Sultana Bar in Williams. One of the men in the photograph is Frank Ornelas and another (in uniform) may be a local law enforcement officer.
To see more historic photos visit the Williams Historic Photo Archive site.
