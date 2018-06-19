Letter: A grateful veteran's thank you to Williams

Of the locations where we laid our heads at night, Williams will forever be a favorite of mine.

Your community shared their warmth and hospitality with me and over 500 of my now family members during the 2018 Run for The Wall. Your community’s sense of pride and patriotism was on full display and I for one cannot thank you enough. Prior to the run I had begun to question where is and even if the sense of loyalty, honor, respect, pride and patriotism were still relevant in the United States. Williams was the start of an overwhelming yes to this question I had begun to ponder. As a veteran who is also the son and grandson of veterans these things have been ingrained in me from birth and as of late I thought they had been lost to the annals of history. The America I loved and served seemed to be a thing of the past only to be referred to in recognition of a time gone by. Thank you for opening my eyes and sparking the flame of truth that America is alive and well and patriotism still rings true across her lands.

Forever grateful,

Jesse McCabe

Run For The Wall participant