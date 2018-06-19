Letter: A grateful veteran's thank you to Williams

Of the locations where we laid our heads at night, Williams will forever be a favorite of mine.
Your community shared their warmth and hospitality with me and over 500 of my now family members during the 2018 Run for The Wall. Your community’s sense of pride and patriotism was on full display and I for one cannot thank you enough. Prior to the run I had begun to question where is and even if the sense of loyalty, honor, respect, pride and patriotism were still relevant in the United States. Williams was the start of an overwhelming yes to this question I had begun to ponder. As a veteran who is also the son and grandson of veterans these things have been ingrained in me from birth and as of late I thought they had been lost to the annals of history. The America I loved and served seemed to be a thing of the past only to be referred to in recognition of a time gone by. Thank you for opening my eyes and sparking the flame of truth that America is alive and well and patriotism still rings true across her lands.
Forever grateful,
Jesse McCabe
Run For The Wall participant
More like this story
- Arizona Nation of Patriots fires up cycles for annual veterans tour
- Letter to the Editor: Nation of Patriots visiting Williams in July
- Veterans ride to Washington D.C. during annual Run For The Wall
- Run for the Wall: respect and gratitude on wheels
- Letter: Williams will always remain in resident's heart
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.