Cowpunchers Rodeo celebrates 40 years

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - For the last 40 years friends and family have gathered every summer for the Arizona Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo. This year's performances took place June 15-17 in Williams.
40th Annual Cowpunchers Rodeo Draws A Crowd
The rodeo is for ranching families and those involved in the livestock industry - professional cowboys are not allowed to enter the events. This year's events kicked off Friday afternoon and continued through the weekend. Performances included a wild cow race followed by cowboy bronc riding, wild cow roping, ribbon roping and calf roping. A gymkhana was also held June 14.
During the one'clock performance June 16 Jim and Lucy Kreutzer were honored as some of the founding members of the Arizona Cowpunchers Rodeo.
