Despite rain, fire restrictions and closure remain in effect on Kaibab National Forest

While the Kaibab National Forest received some rain over the weekend, forest managers would like to remind visitors that fire danger levels continue to be elevated and that Stage II fire restrictions as well as an area closure of the Bill Williams Mountain watershed will remain in place until much more significant and widespread precipitation is received.



Officials emphasize that the Kaibab National Forest is still at the height of its fire season and that northern Arizona continues to have the potential for large, severe wildfires. The Kaibab National Forest needs the public’s continued support in preventing unwanted, human-caused wildfires.

“We have had excellent compliance with the fire restrictions and area closure that are already in place on the Kaibab National Forest,” said Jerry Parker, Forest Service law enforcement officer. “Members of the public can continue to do their part in protecting our forests by remaining vigilant and abiding by all fire restrictions and area closures.”

The Forest Service uses fire restrictions and closures to help prevent unwanted, human-caused wildfires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Forest officials remind visitors that having a campfire on the National Forest while under fire restrictions is a violation of law requiring a mandatory appearance in federal court and consequent fines and possible jail time. Visitors should use extra caution when recreating on all public lands during times of the year when fire danger is increased.

For detailed information about the Stage II fire restrictions and the area closure of the Bill Williams Mountain watershed currently in effect on the Kaibab National Forest, reference the following sources:

• Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab



• Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF (Text ‘follow kaibabnf’ to 40404 to receive text messages.)

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF

• Arizona Fire Restrictions: firerestrictions.us/az