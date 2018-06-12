Williams 911: week of June 13

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Third Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers took report of theft and criminal damage at Williams cemetery;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers took in a phone that was found;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an assault in progress on Sherman Avenue, suspect fled area before officer arrival but was identified;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;
• Officers conducted welfare check at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with DUI arrest;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up in area of cemetery;
• Officers responded to an assault on Sherman Avenue, female arrested for domestic violence assault;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to subject breaking into car on Fourth Street, subject locked keys in car.
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;
• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers conducted civil stand by on Quarter Horse Avenue;
• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, two juveniles charged with shoplifting;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Route 66;
• Officers took report of theft on Third Street;
• Officers responded to loud music on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers responded to reckless driver and hit and run on Frank Way, male arrested for DUI and leaving scene of accident;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers assisted CCSO with female who attempted to committed suicide by hanging herself officers revived female;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up;
• Officers took report of disturbance at Safeway;
• Officers arrested a male for two warrants on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Wells Fargo;
• Officers took report of private property accident on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on First Street and Route 66;
• Officers took report of theft from vehicle on Second Street;
• Officers issued 11 citation and gave out 35 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
