Out of the past: 1940s Williams parade

People march in a parade in downtown Williams around 1940.

  • Originally Published: June 12, 2018 5:46 p.m.

    • People march in a parade in downtown Williams around 1940. More photos can be found at Williams Historic Photo Archive or by visiting the Williams Visitor Center museum at 200 W. Railroad Ave.

