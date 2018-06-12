Obituary: Carol Oleson

Carol Oleson, 80, of Wickenburg passed away peacefully June 5 at My Father’s Retirement Ranch. Carol was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1938. She married the love of her life Charles Oleson. After a stint in the Air Force they settled in Cuba, New Mexico and raised two daughters, Lugene and Charla. Carol loved to fish and water ski and had many hobbies including a love for reading and a passion for birds. Time spent working at Twister’s Soda Fountain in Williams was an especially rewarding time for her. Carol is preceeded in death by her father, Eugene Samuel Garrison, mother Mildred Karn Honeycutt, Stepmother Ingeborg (Andy) Anderson Garrison, her husband, Charles Oleson of Cuba, New Mexico and Williams, Arizona. She is survived by her daughters: Lugene (Dave) Pouquette, Charla (Fred) Bohlman, Grandchildren: Beckie (Mike) Schulte, Dave (Casey) Pouquette, Jr., Stacie (Josh) Anderson, Robin (Andy Casadei) Bonnell, Jodi (Tim) Dodge, Amanda (Jim) Vallentine, Brian Bonnell, Rick Bohlman. Great grandchildren: Adam, JD and Tana (Trenton), CJ, Dallie, Tyler, Sydney and Sam; Great-greatgrandson: Dustin and sister, Grace Honeycutt. Contributions in Carol’s memory can be made to: My Father’s Retirement Ranch Employee Christmas Fund, 400 N. Jefferson St., Wickenburg, AZ 85390. A celebration of life will be upcoming. Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory.