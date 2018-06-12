Letter: How is Williams paying for street repairs?

To the editor:
I have seen a lot of things that are going on in the city. (Some of this includes) them putting down asphalt, putting up a Christmas tree that is not real, different roads getting fixed and sidewalks being put in. Is all of this being done by the city or outside hired people? Where is the money coming from? From our water bills?
Also, are they going to destroy the Health Care Center? I don’t care if they destroy it but when it comes to the columns in front, I do not want to see them destroyed. My father and the city — at that time, put in a lot of hours so we could have a hospital. A lot of volunteer work and the paid person. If they are going to destroy them, I want them.
Also the garden club planted trees and I bet they are going to tear them up. I hope not.
Harriet Lockwood
Williams resident
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.