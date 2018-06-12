Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs:

Dogtown Lake: June 16, 6:30 p.m. — "How Do Birds Fly?" Learn how birds take flight, glide, or hover. Understand how air patterns and a bird's body design allow them to do what we all admire about them — fly!

Kaibab Lake: June 16, 6:30pm — "Fire on the Mountain." Learn how fire can benefit the health of the forest with retired Kaibab National Forest Ranger Earl Bassett.

White Horse Lake: June 16, 10 a.m. — Nature Walk. All ages welcome, please wear appropriate footwear.

All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from Deb Noel at (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org, www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and their Facebook and Twitter pages.