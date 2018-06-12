Game on for Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church

More than 80 children registered for and enjoyed the ‘Game On’ themed Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in Williams. VBS took place June 4-8 with children ages 3-12 participating. Children enjoyed Bible studies, crafts, snacks and games. The church also collected bottled water for their ‘Cool-off Campaign,’ which will allow them to provide free water to visitors and locals during festivities planned over the Fourth of July holiday. Pastor Joe Oswald said the purpose of VBS was to see children come to know Jesus Christ as their personal savior and to help encourage growth in their faith for those who already have a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Photo Gallery Vacation Bible School More than 80 children registered for and enjoyed the ‘Game On’ themed Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in Williams. VBS took place June 4-8 with children ages 3-12 participating. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)