As forests close, Flagstaff opens first indoor shooting range

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — As the Coconino National Forest goes into fire restrictions that limits activity in the woods, Flagstaff’s first indoor shooting range, Timberline Firearms & Training, is welcoming sport shooting enthusiasts of all abilities.

A ribbon cutting ceremony marking the official grand opening of the locally owned range took place May 25.

The range is located at the corner of Highway 89 and Copeland Lane, six miles north of the Flagstaff Mall.

The 11,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is open every day and offers 12 shooting lanes that feature touch screen controlled, programmable target carriers, a Milo Live Fire Video Simulation System with more than 800 different scenarios, a members lounge and a 2,000-square-foot retail store with firearms, ammunition, targets and safety equipment.

The owners, retired Navy Senior Chief Rob Wilson and Phoenix television news videographer Elise Wilson, opened the range to share their passion for the sport and promote firearm safety, training and practice.

“We realized the need in this community for a place where people can safely practice. Shooting is a perishable skill, and people don’t often have the equipment, the targets or the time to practice at the wildcat ranges in the forest,” Wilson said. “With fire restrictions and weather challenges, it’s often not possible to go to the forest for this activity.”

Timberline Firearms has created 13 jobs, including range safety officers and instructors. The new business offers courses and private lessons, serves as a practice and training site for law enforcement officers and provides meeting facilities for groups like The Well Armed Woman.

“Women are the fastest growing demographic in the firearms industry and it’s become a more women-friendly sport,” said Elise Wilson, an award-winning cowboy mounted shooting competitor. “Woman have become increasingly interested in taking responsibility for their own safety, and they are finding that shooting is really fun. We’ve taken special care to provide an atmosphere that makes women feel comfortable in a sport that may have felt intimidating in the past.”

Timberline Firearms & Training is located at 11972 N US Highway 89 in Flagstaff. More information is available at (928) 526-7900 or online at www.timberlinefirearms.us.

Information provided by Timberline Firearms and Training