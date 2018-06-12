Community calendar: week of June 13

Williams Yacht Club Regatta June 23

The Williams Yacht Club will host a regatta June 23 at Cataract Lake in Williams. The regatta will feature a remote control boat race, two kayak events, barbecue, and 50-50 drawing. The event is open to everyone. Bring your boat and be ready for fun. More information is available at (929) 607-3781.

Grand Opry June 30

Habitat for Humanity's annual Grand Ol' Opry fundraiser is June 30 at Babbitt-Polson stage at 200 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams. There will be music, comedy, food, games and an auction. Roll the dice for a 2018 Toyota C-HR car donated by Finlay Toyota. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults, students and seniors are $3. Family rate is $20.

Women of Williams arts and crafts fair June 23

The WOW Women of Williams will be holding their 2nd annual Arts and Crafts Fair at the Stage area downtown Williams on June 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year ladies from some of the outlying area are joining us. Come on down and see what wonderful crafts and arts they will have for sale. More information is available from Cosy Riggs at (928) 853-0395.

Vacation Bible School June 25-29

Family Harvest Church (next to Safeway) is holding its Vacation Bible School June 25-29 for children ages 5-12. VBS is open to everyone and Family Harvest invites all children to attend. More information is available from Marylin Moore at (928) 215-5505.

Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo June 15-17

The 40th annual Cowpuncher’s Reunion Rodeo is coming June 15-17 at the Williams Rodeo grounds. There will be performances daily at 1 p.m. There is a $5 gate admission with 10 and under free. There is a barn dance June 15 and 16 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Brianna Payne Band will be playing. More information is available at (602) 510-4940.

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown goods, such as home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Williams monthly Star Party June 22

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in Williams. The party takes place in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Bingo at St. Johns Church June 14 and 28

The Williams VFW Post and St. Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts Bingo on June 14 and 28 at St. Johns Church in Walker Hall, 202 West Grant Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Eighteen years and older are invited to attend. Food and drinks will be available for sale with a $5 dinner special each night.

Lions Club calendars now available

For over 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year our local Club, the Williams Lions Club, is celebrating the 51st issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar. Contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166 to get yours today. Calendars will also be available from Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place at 117 West Route 66. The cost is $10 each.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests and/or for those in need of a minister. The phone line is for calls only as texting service is not available. All calls will be confidential. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.



High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.