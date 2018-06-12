Baseball: All-Stars prepare for tourney

The Williams 9/10 All-Stars were selected June 5. They include: Aiden Uebel, Tyler Hensen, Evan Porr, Johnny Romero, Kyle Pearson, Mario Pedraza, Joaquin Godinez, Braylon Miller, Cade Trimble, Artie Martinez, Quintin Ford and Joseph Captain. Alternates are Mikey Cavaletto and Brandon Konkel. Coaches are Mike Uebel and Steve Sutton. (Submitted photo)
The Williams Majors All-Stars were selected June 5.
The Williams 11/12 All-Stars were selected June 5. They include: JP Echeverria, Cody Payne, Tyler Jensen, Jack Dent, Ray Gonzalez, Romenn Pacheco, Noah Hauer, Jaren Hollis, Juan Ayala, Gabe Lowe, Parker Greenough and Jose Martinez. Alternates are Ivan Duran and Ethan Michelena. Coaches are Lee Payne and Jeff Dent. (Submitted photo)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.