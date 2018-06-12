Astros take home season title as Little League season wraps

The Williams Little League Astros took home the season title June 4 as they finished the season 14-1.

The Astros represented Williams in the 2018 Tournament of Champions June 2, where they lost in the single-elimination tournament 12-2 to Verde Valley.

Williams hosted the TOC at Cureton Park June 1-3.

The quarterfinals saw Wickenburg beat Agua Fria 10-6, Prescott Valley beat Camp Verde 11-1 and Chino Valley beat Prescott 5-2.

During the semifinals, Prescott Valley beat Wickenburg 18-3 and Verde Valley beat Chino Valley 12-0.

On June 3, Verde Valley and Prescott Valley faced on in the final game, where Prescott Valley nudged Verde Valley 5-4 for the championship win.

The Williams majors now head into the All-Star season.

The 9-10 All-Stars tournament begins June 18 at River Front Park in Cottonwood. The 11-12 All-Stars begins June 25 at the same location.