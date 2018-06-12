Astros take home season title as Little League season wraps

The Williams Little League Astros took home the season title June 4 as they finished the season 14-1.
The Astros represented Williams in the 2018 Tournament of Champions June 2, where they lost in the single-elimination tournament 12-2 to Verde Valley.
Williams hosted the TOC at Cureton Park June 1-3.
The quarterfinals saw Wickenburg beat Agua Fria 10-6, Prescott Valley beat Camp Verde 11-1 and Chino Valley beat Prescott 5-2.
During the semifinals, Prescott Valley beat Wickenburg 18-3 and Verde Valley beat Chino Valley 12-0.
On June 3, Verde Valley and Prescott Valley faced on in the final game, where Prescott Valley nudged Verde Valley 5-4 for the championship win.
The Williams majors now head into the All-Star season.
The 9-10 All-Stars tournament begins June 18 at River Front Park in Cottonwood. The 11-12 All-Stars begins June 25 at the same location.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.