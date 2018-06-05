Williams 911: week of June 6

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to javelin’s causing issues on Slagel, they ran back into woods;

• Officers investigated non injury accident deer vs. vehicle on Country Club Drive;

• Officers responded to trespass on Second Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to female yelling for help on Sherman Avenue, nothing found in area;

• Officers took report of harassment in Safeway parking lot;

• Officers took report of possible violation of court order on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Franklin Avenue, verbal only;

• Officers took report of criminal damage to vehicle on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers responded to Cuerton Park reference RV camping, RV gone upon arrival;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid felony warrant out of Texas on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on I-40 for child choking;

• Officers responded to cattle on Highway 64 near Kaibab lake;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Taber Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Locust;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took theft report on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fifth Street and Route 66;

• Officers investigated death of female on Sheridan Avenue, natural death;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Rodeo Road and

• Officers issued six citation and gave out 25 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.