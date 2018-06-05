Williams 911: week of June 6

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to javelin’s causing issues on Slagel, they ran back into woods;
• Officers investigated non injury accident deer vs. vehicle on Country Club Drive;
• Officers responded to trespass on Second Street;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to female yelling for help on Sherman Avenue, nothing found in area;
• Officers took report of harassment in Safeway parking lot;
• Officers took report of possible violation of court order on Fifth Street;
• Officers responded to domestic on Franklin Avenue, verbal only;
• Officers took report of criminal damage to vehicle on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers responded to Cuerton Park reference RV camping, RV gone upon arrival;
• Officers arrested a male for a valid felony warrant out of Texas on Edison Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on I-40 for child choking;
• Officers responded to cattle on Highway 64 near Kaibab lake;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Taber Street, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to barking dogs on Edison Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Locust;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took theft report on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fifth Street and Route 66;
• Officers investigated death of female on Sheridan Avenue, natural death;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Rodeo Road and
• Officers issued six citation and gave out 25 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.