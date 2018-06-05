Vintage train cars arrive for railroad museum

The latest additions to the Arizona Railroad Heritage Park arrived in Williams May 23. The two vintage narrow gauge cars arrived from the D&RG Railway Historical Foundation in Monte Vista, Colorado via truck. Narrow gauge is three-foot between the rails as opposed to standard gauge which is 4’ 8 1/2”. The narrow gauge and smaller cars allowed railroads to operate on the sharp curves of our mountainous areas. The cars are currently located on the future site of the park on Roundhouse Road. These cares are the second and third pieces of equipment that will help the park to interpret the story of Arizona’s narrow gauge railroads. The stock car requires some work on the roof and will be restored with a coat of black paint in United Verde & Pacific Railroad livery. The boxcar does not require much restoration and will receive a coat of mineral brown paint in Magma Arizona Railroad livery. Grand Canyon Railway personnel assisted with the offload.