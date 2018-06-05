Second fox tests positive for rabies in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) confirmed June 4 that a second fox in west Flagstaff has tested positive for rabies.

The fox was in an area south of I- 40, east of I-17 and north of Zuni Drive in Flagstaff.

The fox was found and tested for rabies after residents walking in the area reported the animal attacked one of them. The individual is receiving post exposure rabies prophylaxis treatment.



Last month, a fox found in west Flagstaff also tested positive for rabies. Ten animals have tested positive for rabies in Coconino County this year. In comparison, the number of animals confirmed with rabies in past years are three in 2017, two in 2016, two in 2015 and eight in 2014.

CCPHSD is reminding individuals to use caution to protect against rabies exposure when hiking, camping or in situation where wildlife may be present. Health officials recommend the public take precautions to protect against rabies.

To report unusual wildlife sightings or behavior call the Coconino County Public Health Services District Animal Management Program at (928) 679-8756. To report a wildlife emergency call 911.