Rezoning approved for new Marriott Hotel in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A new 100-room Marriott Hotel may be coming to Williams in the near future after the Williams City Council passed an ordinance to amend property on west Route 66 from multi-family residential to central business district zoning.

The property, located at 1333 W. Route 66, is east of the Williams Mountain View Cemetery and the owner desired the rezone to allow commercial use of the property. The owner plans to sell to a developer.

A condition of the ordinance is that development of the property must be in substantial conformity with the conceptual site plan or the ordinance will be rescinded and revert back to multi-family residential.

“If for some reason it doesn’t become a Marriott, if it becomes a restaurant or something else, it will revert back to the zoning and they will have to start over,” said Tim Pettit, Williams chief building inspector.

The council decided to waive the three readings required to pass the motion at the May 24 meeting.

“We are in the heights of the building season,” said Mayor John Moore. “I don’t know how quick these people want to get started but we could lose six weeks by doing three readings.”

A notice of public hearing was published May 2 and May 9 in the Williams News and mailed to property owners within 300 feet of the site. It was also posted at City Hall April 27.

“I got one call from the property right next to the two acres,” Pettit said. “He just wanted clarification on the zoning. That was the only call we got on it.”

Pettit said there are several areas zoned multi-family residential, but few developers have been interested in them.

“The economy is changing,” he said. “Apartments are costing more, $1,200 to $1,500. It just doesn’t fit Williams economy, the people we serve.”

Pettit said investors take a look and determine that Williams doesn’t have the wages to support the development.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will be looking at a new proposed zoning at their next meeting in June, said Pettit.

The zoning is for a reduction in minimum square footage for lots to accommodate smaller home sizes.

Pettit said a developer brought the idea to city councilmembers. The developer would like to reduce the current 7,000 square foot minimum lot to 4,000 square feet and in turn build smaller homes on the lots.

“He’s got 600 to 1,100 square foot houses, all of them are two bedroom,” Pettit said. “These are small, but we are thinking people want to be vested.”

Pettit said the city knows the smaller homes will attract those seeking a second-home, but he said the council hopes that first-time home buyers in Williams will be interested.

“Those are the people who really need it,” he said.