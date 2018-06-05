Man gets 4 years in prison for ammo smuggling into Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A California man was sentenced to four years in prison for his convictions in a scheme nearly two years ago to smuggle ammunition and rifle magazines from Arizona into Mexico.
Miguel Ochoa-Ruiz of Concord was sentenced May 25 in Tucson for his smuggling and conspiracy convictions.
Authorities say Ochoa-Ruiz bought 2,000 rounds of ammunition and 248 high-capacity rifle magazines that were then given to 23-year-old Guadalupe Carillo-Villa of Tucson to smuggle into Mexico.
Carillo-Villa was arrested during the smuggling attempt.
The next day, authorities who regarded Ochoa-Ruiz as a person of interest from the earlier smuggling attempt encountered him at a fast-food restaurant in Nogales, Arizona.
Authorities found another 11,000 rounds of ammunition in Ochoa-Ruiz's possession.
Carillo-Villa has pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.
