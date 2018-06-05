Letter: celebrate Williams' history at grand re-opening of History Room

The Williams Historic Photo Project, created by a combined effort of the Williams Public Library and Kaibab National Forest, is excited to invite everyone to a grand re-opening of the Gateway to Williams History Room in the Williams Visitor Center.

Once Michelle Campbell, director of the visitor center, had the carpet replaced, our team of volunteers spent hours rearranging, revamping and renewing the history room display.

On June 8 from 3-5 p.m., staff and volunteers will be on hand to show everyone what we’ve done. This time we’re going to give the public access to the archive room where the scanning and cataloguing of photos take place. We invite everyone to come and get a glimpse into Williams’ history and let us show off a bit!

We’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished in the last nine years of collaboration and are eager to share it with all.

Thanks,

Andrea Dunn, Margaret Hangan

Williams residents