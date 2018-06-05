Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs:

Dogtown Lake: June 9, 6:30 p.m. — "The World Beneath Your Feet." Explore how geology creates and affects the ecosystems above and below ground.

Kaibab Lake: June 9, 6:30 p.m. — "Wildlife of the Kaibab." Learn about the birds and mammals that call Kaibab National Forest home.

White Horse Lake: June 9, 10 a.m. — Nature Walk. All ages welcome, please wear appropriate footwear.

All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from Deb Noel at (928) 637-5312.